Moody's Upgrades Ireland to A1 With Positive Outlook

Moody's Investors Service said Friday it upgraded the government of Ireland's long-term issuer ratings to A1 from A2 and maintains a positive outlook.

The nation's economic resilience has improved in the recent past, Moody's said, citing Ireland's handling of the pandemic, and added the country "appears well positioned to weather the economic fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

Moody's also said Ireland's debt ratios were on a declining path in the years before the pandemic. However, the nation recorded a deficit of 5% of GDP in 2020 "due to a sizeable support package that limited the scarring impact of the pandemic on the real economy," according to Moody's. In 2021, the fiscal deficit improved significantly, Moody's said, adding it expects a return to surplus in 2023 "as temporary pandemic support measures are withdrawn and strong economic activity boosts tax receipts."

Moody's said its outlook reflects the expectation "Ireland's economic performance will remain resilient in spite of current uncertainty regarding the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," as well as the expectation of continued positive debt dynamics.

