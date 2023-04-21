By Stephen Nakrosis

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said it upgraded Ireland's foreign and domestic long-term issuer and domestic senior unsecured ratings to Aa3 from A1 and changed its outlook to stable from positive.

The decision to upgrade Ireland's ratings was "driven by the significant improvement of Ireland's key fiscal and debt metrics," along with expectations the improvement will be resilient to potential shocks.

The outlook reflects the expectation the Irish economy will keep growing at a solid pace in the near to medium term, but will slow from the "exceptional rates" seen in 2021 and 2022. They estimate GDP growth of 4.8% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024.

Moody's said the outlook also reflects its "expectation that risks to Ireland's banking sector from stress in the global financial system will be contained, due to strong levels of capitalization, improving profitability, ample liquidity and contained asset risk, backed by high levels of provisions."

