Moody's cuts Mexican power utility CFE's credit rating; improves outlook

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service
on Tuesday downgraded Mexico's state power utility, the Comision
Federal de Electricidad (CFE), to Baa2 from Baa1, following its
recent lowering of the country's overall credit rating.
The downgrade is largely due to the company's dependence on
the state, Moody's said in a statement.
CFE's baseline credit assessment dropped amid "the expected
weaker intrinsic credit strength in light of Mexico's energy
policies and a high natural gas price environment," the ratings
agency said.
Moody's added that it expected CFE's financial performance
to remain weak in the next 18-24 months.
The ratings agency said the outlook for CFE improved to
"stable" from "negative," after Moody's changed its outlook for
Mexico to "stable" last week.
The new outlook takes into account expectations that the
utility's performance will gradually improve in 2023 as gas
prices stabilize.
