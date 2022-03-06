Moody's cuts Russia rating to Ca on rise in default risk

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Moody's cut Russia's credit
rating to Ca on Sunday, the second-lowest rung of its ratings
ladder, citing central bank capital controls that are likely to
restrict payments on the country's foreign debt and lead to
default.
Moody's said its decision to cut Russia's rating was "driven
by severe concerns around Russia's willingness and ability to
pay its debt obligations."
Russia's economy has been plunged into crisis as a result of
harsh sanctions imposed by the West which include freezing
assets of the central bank held overseas and severing several
Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments systems.
The central bank last week put a temporary halt on payments
and on Wednesday said it had barred coupon payments for foreign
investors holding rouble-denominated sovereign debt, known as
OFZs. It did not say how long the curbs would be in place.
On Sunday, the central bank said Russian creditors and those
from countries that had not joined in with sanctioning the
country would be paid in roubles at the exchange rate prevailing
at the time of payment.
Creditors could also be paid in the currency in which the
debt was issued if they obtained special permission, it said.
For creditors from other countries, payments would be
deposited in roubles into a special account which would be
governed by rules set by the central bank, it added.
After local OFZ holders received coupon payments, withheld
from non-residents last week, focus has shifted to March 16 when
Russia must pay $107 million in coupons across two Eurobonds.
Moody's said default risks had increased, and that foreign
bondholders were likely to recoup only part of their investment.
"The likely recovery for investors will be in line with the
historical average, commensurate with a Ca rating," it said. "At
the Ca rating level, the recovery expectations are at 35 to 65%
(of face value)."
Moody's and its ratings agency peers Fitch and S%P Global
had scored Russia at investment-grade levels of Baa3/BBB as
recently as March 1. All three have since cut their scores
several notches, putting the sovereign deep into "junk"
territory.
S&P rates Russia at "CCC-minus" while Fitch has it on B,
with a negative outlook, meaning a further downgrade is likely.
Moody's only ratings rung lower than Ca is C, which equates
to Selective or Restricted Default under the Fitch and S&P
Global classifications.
