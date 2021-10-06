Moody's keeps Colombia credit rating, raises outlook to stable

BOGOTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on
Wednesday maintained Colombia's credit rating at BAA2 and
improved its outlook on the country from negative to stable,
saying government fiscal measures and post-pandemic recovery
will stabilize its debt.
Colombia's stronger-than-expected economic recovery shows
the country's resilience, Moody's said, assuming the next
government keeps prudent economic policies.
Earlier this year, Moody's said it would wait to see what
tax reform was passed by Colombia's congress before deciding
whether it would keep or trim its investment grade rating.
Lawmakers approved a $4 billion reform, which will raise
business taxes and enshrine cuts to government administrative
spending, in early September despite objections from unions and
other groups.
"The affirmation of Colombia's Baa2 ratings is supported by
the government's track record of prudent macroeconomic
management and capacity to build consensus and promote policies
that foster economic growth and support fiscal metrics," the
agency said in a statement.
"The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the
fiscal measures approved by the government and the post-pandemic
economic recovery will support debt stabilization," the agency
added. "The stable outlook also assumes that the next
administration will maintain prudent macroeconomic policies."
The statement was hailed by Finance Minister Jose Manuel
Restrepo in a recording as a recognition of the government's
fiscal efforts.
Moody's decision sets it apart from fellow agencies Standard
& Poor's and Fitch, which earlier this year cut the country's
ratings to junk.
Analysts have repeatedly warned that the tax reform will
offer only short-term fiscal relief and the next government -
set to take office in August 2022 - will face pressure to
propose a more structural bill.
The central bank's technical team last week raised its
growth estimate to 8.6% for this year, from a previous 7.5%.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra
Addition reporting and writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by
Diane Craft)