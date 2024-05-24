May 24 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody's raised Saudi Arabia's local and foreign currency rating to 'Aa1' from 'Aa2' on Friday, citing increased predictability of policies and decision-making processes affecting non-government issuers. (Reporting by Vaibhav Sadhamta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
