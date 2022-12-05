Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Moody's sees 'very high' foreign exchange risk for banks in Ukraine, Turkey

12/05/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Banks in countries such as Ukraine and Turkey face a "very high" risk from restrictions on capital flows, weak international reserves and a high level of foreign currency debt, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Monday.

Belarus, El Salvador, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete the list of countries also exposed to high levels of dollar deposits, according to the report that covers 39 banking systems in emerging market economies where foreign exchange deposits are 10% or more of total deposits.

"High dollarization causes multiple problems when the local currency drops sharply in value," according to the report headed by Moody's vice-president and senior credit officer Eugene Tarzimanov. "The banks become vulnerable to an increase in defaults on foreign currency loans granted to unhedged borrowers which hurts the banks' profitability, while their liquidity and capital can also come under pressure."

Local currencies across emerging markets have weakened against the U.S. dollar this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted rates amid rising inflation. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies is on course for its sharpest drop since 2015.

Currencies in Ghana, Argentina and Egypt have fallen the most this year, the credit agency said. El Salvador uses the U.S. dollar as legal tender.

Macroeconomic vulnerabilities in Armenia, Georgia, Kenya and Uganda could also affect banks. "Altogether 20 banking systems face high or very high foreign-currency risk," the report added.

Moody's sees that international reserves in most emerging market economies have fallen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as governments fund current account deficits and defend their currencies against the U.S. dollar.

Foreign exchange risk is at the lowest in emerging markets such as Chile, Ivory Coast and Indonesia. (Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.02% 0.68094 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.22951 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.33% 0.74596 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 1.07% 179.0007 Delayed Quote.51.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.37% 1.05808 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.51% 0.012221 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.64079 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.61% 169.1 Delayed Quote.63.69%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.02% 18.63516 Delayed Quote.39.91%
Latest news "Economy"
08:53aVans sneaker maker VF Corp says CEO to retire, names Dorer as interim chief
RE
08:52aPutin signs law expanding Russia's rules against 'LGBT propaganda'
RE
08:47aBulgaria presses doubters before vote on Schengen zone entry
RE
08:40aBank of Italy cautions against cuts to anti-poverty subsidies
RE
08:38aCricket-Rawalpindi among England's greatest away triumphs, says Stokes
RE
08:37aSaudi Arabia cuts January Arab Light crude prices to Asia -Aramco
RE
08:36aEU's Gentolini: We will have a recession this winter
RE
08:36aSpeed far above the limit and we'll take your car, Austria says
RE
08:35aInvestors dumped Brent in anticipation of relaxed oil price cap: Kemp
RE
08:35aRWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom - Handelsblatt
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP doubles down on hydrogen as fuel of the future
2Asia shares pin hopes on China opening, oil rallies
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
4Novartis Prostate Cancer Drug Trial Meets Primary Endpoint
5VEON : Investor presentation 2023

HOT NEWS