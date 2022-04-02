Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Moody's upgrades South Africa outlook to 'stable' on better fiscal health view

04/02/2022 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's on Friday revised South Africa's outlook to "stable" from "negative", saying the country's improved fiscal outlook would help the government stabilise its debt burden over the medium term.

South Africa's public finances were in bad shape even before the COVID-19 pandemic and took a further dive in 2020, when an economic contraction hurt government revenues.

The fiscal picture has improved since then, thanks to bumper prices for South Africa's commodity exports.

"South Africa's fiscal position has markedly recovered from the pandemic thanks to government's fiscal consolidation measures and positive external developments," the ratings agency said in a statement.

"As a result, it now looks likely that the government's debt-to-GDP ratio will stabilise around 80% over the medium term."

The agency said it is maintaining South Africa's rating at 'Ba2', citing the country's sound financial sector, which would pose limited risk and provide a deep pool of domestic investors for borrowing to the government.

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Sayamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aBurkina Faso leader says security situation will dictate transition timeline
RE
03:18aM23 rebel group declares unilateral ceasefire in eastern Congo
RE
03:18aIsraeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank
RE
03:18aIsraeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank
RE
03:18aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:04aDewa says overall offering size increases to 9 billion shares, i…
RE
03:03aRussia trades accusations with Ukraine on drifting Black Sea mines
RE
03:03aAustralia, India sign trade deal in virtual ceremony
RE
03:02aDubai's dewa increases ipo"s retail tranche to 760 million shar…
RE
02:59aUkraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
3Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system
4SBB publishes annual and sustainability report for 2021 in Swedish and ..
5Russia trades accusations with Ukraine on drifting Black Sea mines

HOT NEWS