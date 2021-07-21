Moogsoft : Continues Market Dominance With Recognition as Market Leader and #1 in Recommendation Index Within Artificial Intelligence Predictive Analytics Vendor Report

AI-driven observability leader outranks industry players, earning top placement in AI vendor report

Moogsoft, the AI-driven observability leader, today announced it has been named a top vendor in Research In Action’s “Vendor Selection Matrix™ Report – Artificial Intelligence Predictive Analytics: The Top 20 Global Vendors 2021.” The report surveys 10,000+ enterprise IT and business decision-makers in order to gain insights on strategy, investments and ongoing challenges of technology innovation in the IT industry.

Moogsoft ranked as a Market Leader in the Vendor Selection Matrix, outranking brands such as BigPanda, ServiceNow, and New Relic. The Research In Action report classifies vendors on a variety of criteria that fall into the categories of strategy and execution and was put together based on raw feedback from interviews with 1,500 enterprise managers with budget responsibility in global enterprises. Moogsoft also achieved the highest Recommendation Index out of all evaluated vendors at 99%. The Recommendation Index is compiled by asking participants for their insight and opinion on what vendor they would recommend to peers. The company received badges for both achievements as a Market Leader and #1 Recommendation Index.

“Seeing Moogsoft placed so high in the vendor selection matrix is a true testament to the team's hard work and continued commitment to innovation,” said Phil Tee, chairman, CEO, co-founder at Moogsoft. “Throughout the past year, our team has made huge strides within the observability and AIOps market, propelling us past our competition. While the work has only begun, I am confident we will continue to set the standard for vendors across the industry.”

The use of AI has only become more critical in today’s world as automation and predictive capabilities are the only way to efficiently harness strategic insights from data.

The report also identified Moogsoft as achieving “strong” customer traction with a “very high” growth rate and highlighted the organization’s increased focus on observability.

“Observability with AIOps is a must-have for the modern enterprise,” said Tee. “We have listened to our customers over the years and heard their needs, and doubling down on observability is the best way to deliver.”

“Moogsoft is on the cutting edge of observability in AIOps and is only continuing to gain momentum,” said Eveline Oehrlich Research Director of Research In Action GmbH. “Moogsoft’s recent growth is also a testament to their exceptional understanding of the different needs within the teams leveraging AIOps and the ability to continue to deliver stellar service to customers through continuous innovation.”

This accomplishment comes on the heels of Moogsoft’s recent financial momentum and the release of new product enhancements.

For more information about the Moogsoft Observability Cloud and its customers’ success, visit www.moogsoft.com.

