Moogsoft : Expands Leadership Team with New SVP, Commercial and Velocity Sales

AI-driven Observability Leader Adds Mike Cabot to Further Accelerate Sales and Revenue Growth

Moogsoft, the AI-pioneer and observability with AIOps leader, today announced the appointment of Mike Cabot as the company’s Senior Vice President of Commercial and Velocity Sales. With over 20 years of experience in sales leadership, Cabot will play a key role in driving sales and revenue growth, with a particular emphasis on driving the product-led growth agenda at Moogsoft.

“Over the past year our team has made great strides including reaching 105% NDRR, tripling our customer count and achieving stand-alone status,” said Phil Tee, CEO and founder of Moogsoft. “As we continue to focus on product-led growth and dominating the observability and AIOps market, I am confident that Mike will be a valuable addition to the team. His experience building relationships in virtual environments, engaging prospective customers and addressing modern sales challenges will play a key role in continuing to set Moogsoft apart from the competition.”

Cabot brings extensive experience in sales leadership roles with both large enterprises and early-stage start-ups. He most recently served as the VP of corporate sales at Malwarebytes where he was responsible for business-to-business revenue for corporate companies in North America and worldwide online sales.

“Moogsoft has an incredible foundation of enterprise customers who produce significant revenue, yet the company is also in the midst of a major push towards product-led growth and higher velocity sales motions,” said Cabot. “This unique combination aligns with my background, and I look forward to using my experience in both disciplines to help Moogsoft address foundational issues within modern ITOps, which have continued to grow in importance due to the ever-increasing adoption of cloud and modern agile practices.”

Cabot’s new hire comes on the heels of a variety of other Moogsoft announcements including significant Q1 momentum, new AIOps features to enhance the Observability Cloud platform and Q2 product updates.

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft is the AI-driven observability leader that provides intelligent monitoring solutions for smart DevOps. Moogsoft delivers the most advanced cloud-native, self-service platform for software engineers, developers, and operators to instantly see everything, know what's wrong and fix things faster. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 200 customers worldwide including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, SAP SuccessFactors, and Verizon Media.

