Mooney Announces Over $2 Million in Grants for Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics

WASHINGTON - Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV-02) today announced $2,064,465 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) for Black Lung and Coal Miner clinics across the state.

'I am happy to announce these funds have been awarded to the West Virginia DHHR to support their work in providing care and medical treatment for coal miners and those with black lung disease,' said Congressman Mooney. 'West Virginia coal miners power this country, and I will continue fighting in Congress to ensure that they have the resources and aid necessary to treat this terrible disease.'

