Dec 24 (Reuters) -

* MOONSTONE BANK ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING RECENT MOTION BY JOINT PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS OF FTX MARKETS

* MOONSTONE BANK- LOOK FORWARD TO AN ORDER FROM DELAWARE BANKRUPTCY COURT, WHICH SHOULD TELL US EXACTLY WHERE TO TRANSFER FTX DEPOSIT

* MOONSTONE BANK- FTX DEPOSIT AT ISSUE IS SAFE AND THERE IS MORE THAN SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY, IN FED FUNDS SOLD, TO COVER DEPOSIT

* MOONSTONE BANK- INTEND TO FILE A MOTION WITH DELAWARE BANKRUPTCY COURT ASKING FOR CLEAR DIRECTION