Moore Kuehn Encourages DCRB, GHVI, SNPR, and KSMT Investors to Contact Law Firm

02/10/2021 | 10:21am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.   Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has agreed to merge with Hyzon Motors. Under the proposed transaction, Decarbonization shareholders will own less than 10% of the combined company.

  • Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI)

Gores Holdings VI has agreed to merge with Matterport. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of GHVI will own only 11.8% of the combined company.

  • Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR)

Tortoise Acquisition has agreed to merge with Volta Industries. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Tortoise will retain only 17% of the combined company.

  • Kismet Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ: KSMT)

Kismet Acquisition One has agreed to merge with Nexters Global Limited. Under the proposed transaction, Kismet will will own just 12% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
