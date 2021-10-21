Moore Kuehn Encourages DVCR, DSPG, KRA, and ITMR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC: DVCR)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding DAC’s acquisition of Diversicare. Upon completion of the merger, Diversicare shareholders will receive $10.10 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Diversicare’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Synaptics’s acquisition of DSP Group. Upon completion of the merger, GSP Group shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether GSP Group’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Kraton Corp (NYSE: KRA)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding DL Chemical’s acquisition of Kraton. Upon completion of the merger, Kraton shareholders will receive $46.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Kraton’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR)



Itamar Medical has agreed to merge with Zoll Medical. Under the proposed transaction, ZOLL Medical will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Itamar for $31.00 in cash per American Depository Share (“ADS”).

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245