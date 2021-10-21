Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moore Kuehn Encourages DVCR, DSPG, KRA, and ITMR Investors to Contact Law Firm

10/21/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC: DVCR)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding DAC’s acquisition of Diversicare. Upon completion of the merger, Diversicare shareholders will receive $10.10 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Diversicare’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Synaptics’s acquisition of DSP Group. Upon completion of the merger, GSP Group shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether GSP Group’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • Kraton Corp (NYSE: KRA)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding DL Chemical’s acquisition of Kraton. Upon completion of the merger, Kraton shareholders will receive $46.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Kraton’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR)

Itamar Medical has agreed to merge with Zoll Medical. Under the proposed transaction, ZOLL Medical will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Itamar for $31.00 in cash per American Depository Share (“ADS”).

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


Latest news "Companies"
01:52pJUST Egg's Pourable Product, Perfect For Plant-Based Scrambles & Omelettes, Comes to Canadian Retailers Nationwide
GL
01:52pJUST Egg's Pourable Product, Perfect For Plant-Based Scrambles & Omelettes, Comes to Canadian Retailers Nationwide
GL
01:51pVeriBlock to Unveil EM.ME, a Revolutionary New Liquidity Protocol for Traditional and Crypto Markets, Live at This Year's Money20/20 Conference
GL
01:50pMAV BEAUTY BRANDS : Announces Details of Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
01:49pFed ethics office cautioned policymakers last year about personal securities trading -NYT
RE
01:49pSL GREEN REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pTOLL BROTHERS : Announces Opening of Sales Center and Model Home in Regency at Manalapan
GL
01:46pLuxury Accessories Brand,GRAY®, Announces ALTER EGO Case Exclusively Designed for Latest iPhone 13 Models
GL
01:46pLuxury Accessories Brand,GRAY®, Announces ALTER EGO Case Exclusively Designed for Latest iPhone 13 Models
GL
01:45pStop & Shop to Hold One-Day Career Fair at All 400+ Stores
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3Nokia Oyj : to publish third-quarter and January-September 2021 report ..
4S.Korean stocks fall for a second day as mood sours over Evergrande
5Barclays shines but miners are hit by Evergrande’s woes

HOT NEWS