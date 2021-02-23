Log in
Moore Kuehn Encourages FRTA, CEI, AEGN, and ENBL Investors to Contact Law Firm

02/23/2021 | 10:05am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.   Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA)

Forterra has agreed to be acquired by Quikrete Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Forterra will receive $24.00 per share.

  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

Camber Energy has agreed to be acquired by Viking Energy Group. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Camber will receive 1.0 share of Viking common stock per share.

  • Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Aegion has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of New Mountain Partners, VI, L.P. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aegion will receive $26.00 per share.

  • Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners has agreed to be acquired by Energy Transfer LP. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Enable Midstream will receive 0.8595 units of Energy Transfer per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


© GlobeNewswire 2021
