Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moore Kuehn Encourages GFN, EQT, XOG, and LIVK Investors to Contact Law Firm

05/12/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN)

A tender offer expiring on May 21, 2021, was commenced by United Rentals to acquired General Finance Corporation for $19.00 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

  • EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

EQT Corporation has agreed to merge with Alta Resources. Under the proposed transaction, Alta Resources will receive $1 billion in cash and 105,306,346 EQT shares.

  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG)

  Extraction Oil & Gas has agreed to merge with Bonanza Creek Energy. Under the proposed transaction, Extraction Oil will receive 1.1711 shares of Bonanza per share.

  • LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LIVK)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with AgileThought. Under the proposed transaction, LIV Capital shareholders will only receive 16.5% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:30pSYNNEX CORPORATION  : Announces 16 Executives Named to CRN Women of the Channel with Two Names Added to the Power 100
PR
01:30pVERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE  : Guest appearance for Claus Sauter in podcast with Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG
PU
01:30pELEMENT 29 RESOURCES  : ESTMA Report
PU
01:30pSonoco Announces Reference Yield for Tender Offer for its 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2040
GL
01:30pBitcoin Seduction Movie
GL
01:29pNorth American Rail Traffic Rose 23.2% in Week Ended May 8
DJ
01:28pTERNA : documentation filed consolidated Interim financial report as of 31 March 2021
PU
01:28pDRONE DELIVERY CANADA  : Awarded Third Patent for Its Proprietary Drone Delivery Solution
AQ
01:27pData Solutions Provider RAN Wireless Adds Fleet Tracking to Its Offerings
BU
01:26pBank of England's Haskel 'not that worried' by inflation
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation woes spook US stocks; USD, Treasury yields jump
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: April’s price increases are stronger than expected
3METALL ZUG AG : METALL ZUG GROUP: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER: successful start to 2021
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Aston Martin, Cisco, HSBC, Tyson Foods, Merck...

HOT NEWS