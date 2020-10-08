Log in
Moore Kuehn Encourages GLIBA, WPX, VRTU, and AMAG Investors to Contact Law Firm

10/08/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.   Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Liberty Broadband Corporation Company’s acquisition of GCI Liberty. Upon completion of the merger, current shareholders of GCI Liberty will own approximately 16.7% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether GCI’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

  • WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX)

WPX Energy has agreed to be acquired by Devon Energy Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of WPX will receive 0.5165 shares of Devon for every share owned.

  • Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Baring Private Equity Asia’s acquisition of Virtusa, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.   Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Virtusa will receive $51.35 for every share owned.

  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG)

AMAG has agreed to be acquired by Covis Group S.à r.l. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of AMAG will receive $13.75 in cash for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you.      Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
