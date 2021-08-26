Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moore Kuehn Encourages GNOG, MCMJ, ENVI, and EUSG Investors to Contact Law Firm

08/26/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.   Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has agreed to merge with DraftKings. Under the proposed transaction, Golden Nugget Online Gaming will receive 0.365 shares of NewDraft Kings per share.

  • Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ)

Merida has agreed to merge with Leafly. Under the proposed transaction, Merida shareholders will only own 24.4% of the combined company.

  • Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENVI)

Environmental Impact has agreed to merge with GreenLight Biosciences. Under the proposed transaction, Environmental Impact shareholders will only own 13.2% of the combined company.

  • European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EUSG)

European Sustainable Growth has agreed to merge with ADS-TEC Energy. Under the proposed transaction, European Sustainable Growth shareholders will only own 25% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pKBS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST II, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:31pMUSTI GROUP PLC : Share Repurchase 26.8.2021
AQ
12:31pMonetary Policy Report - August 2021
PU
12:31pNominate an Outstanding Individual for a 2022 AISC Award
PU
12:31pMCDONALD : Here's Why I Love Working in Tech at McDonald's ➝
PU
12:29pRoyal Dutch Shell evacuates workers from U.S. Gulf of Mexico as storm brews
RE
12:29pICE Canola Mixed at Midday Thursday
DJ
12:29pSorrento Reports Promising Results With mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19 Delivered With The MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device
GL
12:28pODI PHARMA AB : Publication of year-end report for the financial year 2020/2021
AQ
12:28pAUSTRALIS CAPITAL : Files Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deutsche fund arm faces US probe over sustainable investments
2Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
3PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
4Fed's Powell likely to give few hints on bond-buying taper timeline
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : publishes half-year results for 2021

HOT NEWS