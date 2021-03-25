Log in
Moore Kuehn Encourages GWPH, GNPK, PMBC, and SPFR Investors to Contact Law Firm

03/25/2021 | 10:43am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.   Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of GW Pharmaceuticals will receive $20.00 worth of shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and $200.00 in cash per share.

  • Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GNPK)

Genesis Park Acquisition has agreed to merge with Redwire. Under the proposed transaction, Redwire will combine with Genesis Park to become publicly traded.

  • Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile has agreed to be acquired by Banc of California. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Pacific Mercantile will receive 0.50 shares of Banc of California per share.

  • Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPFR)

Jaws Spitfire has agreed to merge with VELO3D. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Jaws Spitfire will own only 16.5% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


© GlobeNewswire 2021
