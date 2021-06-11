Log in
Moore Kuehn Encourages KVSA, VPCC, KURI, and ANY Investors to Contact Law Firm

06/11/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: KVSA)

Kholsa Ventures has agreed to merge with Valo Health. Under the proposed transaction, Kholsa Ventures shareholders will own only 10% of the combined company.

  • VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC)

VPCC has agreed to merge with Dave. Under the proposed transaction, VPCC shareholders will only own 5% of the combined company.

  • Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI)

Alkuri Global has agreed to merge with Babylon. Under the proposed transaction, Alkuri Global shareholders will retain ownership of only 8.3% of the combined company.

  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY)

Sphere 3D has agreed to merge with Gryphon. Under the proposed transaction, Sphere 3D shareholders will retain ownership of only 23% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS