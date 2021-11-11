Log in
Moore Kuehn Encourages MNR, DSAC, BIOT, and ZIXI Investors to Contact Law Firm

11/11/2021 | 10:16am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

Monmouth has agreed to merge with Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Under the proposed transaction, Monmouth shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Monmouth’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

  • Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DSAC)

Duddell Street has agreed to merge with FiscalNote. Under the proposed transaction, Duddell Street shareholders will own only 13% of the combined company.

  • Biotech Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: BIOT)

Biotech has agreed to merge with Blade Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, Biotech shareholders will own only 39.6% of the combined company.

  • Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI)

Zix has agreed to merge with OpenText. Under the proposed transaction, Zix shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Zix’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


HOT NEWS