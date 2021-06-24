Log in
Moore Kuehn Encourages SNNY, GSAH, THMA and BCYP Investors to Contact Law Firm

06/24/2021 | 11:22am EDT
NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp has agreed to merge with Rhodium BA Holdings. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Sunnyside shareholders will receive $18.75 in cash per share.

  • GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH)

GSAH has agreed to merge with Mirion Technologies. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, GSAH shareholders will own only 19.1% of the combined company.

  • Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: THMA)

Thimble has agreed to merge with Pear Therapeutics. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Thimble shareholders will own only 17% of the combined company.

  • Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP)

Big Cypress has agreed to merge with SAB Biotherapeutics. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Big Cypress shareholders will own only 26% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
