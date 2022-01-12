Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moore Kuehn Encourages VCRA, ZNGA, APR, and ZEN Investors to Contact Law Firm

01/12/2022 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.   Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA)

Vocera has agreed to merge with Stryker. Under the proposed transaction, Vocera shareholders will receive $79.25 in cash per share.

  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

Zynga has agreed to merge with Take-Two Interactive. Under the proposed transaction, Zynga shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash and 6.361 in shares of Take-Two per share.

  • Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: APR)

Apria has agreed to merge with Owens & Minor, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, Apria shareholders will receive $37.50 in cash per share.

  • ZenDesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Zen has agreed to merge with Momentive Global. Under the proposed transaction, Zen will own only 78% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:15p3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event
PR
02:15pLincoln International Announces Managing Director Promotions
BU
02:14pU.S. companies saw modest growth in late 2021, Fed survey shows
RE
02:12pU.S. criticizes China for canceling some flights over COVID-19 cases
RE
02:12pXENDEE Partners with Idaho National Laboratory for Net-Zero Carbon Microgrid Program
BU
02:11pStocks edge up as inflation data dims policy risk, oil jumps
RE
02:11pGores Holdings IX, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
02:09pGateway Ends 2021 With Continued Growth in Mortgage Operations
BU
02:06pDeutsche Bank promotes insider Trisha Taneja in ESG push
RE
02:06pBENTLEY INCORPORATED : AECCafe Technology Wrap–Up of 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK investors are buying the dip after Powell's comments
4Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
5SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS