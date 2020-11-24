Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of LRN, BTU, CACC, or WRTC to Contact Law Firm

11/24/2020 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

  • K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN)

K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructure, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer systems; K12 was unable to provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; and K12's officers lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)

The Company failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion, failing to follow its own safety procedure. 

  • Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC)

The Company was packing pools with higher-risk loans; making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers knowing borrowers would be unable to repay; the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; and taking excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers. As a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits.

  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC)

The Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; as a result, public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you own shares please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers. Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
fmoore@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aHARVIA PLC : New performance period for the Long-term Performance Share Plan
AQ
11:30aDEADLINE ALERT FOR MESO AND RCL : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:30aRita & Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Partnership With Arthur Vining Davis Foundations to Support Innovation in Nursing-Driven Serious Illness and End of Life Care
GL
11:30aVanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Acquires All Patent Rights and the Entire VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology (“VEPT”) Intellectual Property Portfolio
GL
11:29aBARCLAYS : announces new trade finance platform for corporate clients
PU
11:29aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Chooses Powerful, Resilient Delta Inverters for 2.62 MWp Solar Farm in Kenzingen
AQ
11:28aElection Technology Company Clear Ballot Completes Successful, Transparent Elections Nationwide
PR
11:26aSUBE CAP : IIROC Trade Resumption - SVC.A.U
AQ
11:26aNSK : linear guides prove ideal for face mask machines
AQ
11:26aBLACK FRIDAY VITAMIX DEALS 2020 : Vitamix FoodCycler & 750, A3500 & More Blender Savings Ranked by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin at $100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers
2Biden transition and vaccine hopes drive up stocks, oil and bitcoin
3Smaller digital coins soar as bitcoin powers on towards record high
4DOW JONES 30 : BlackRock ups U.S. stocks to overweight, bullish on tech
5Bitcoin climbs towards all-time high after topping $19,000

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ