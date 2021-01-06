Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mopec Announces New Morgue Overflow Cold Storage Container Systems

01/06/2021 | 07:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, announced a new all-inclusive cold storage container system available on a monthly rental basis to provide morgues, funeral homes, and healthcare organizations with increased decedent refrigeration capacity.

Mopec Guardian Systems Container

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan 06, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, announced a new all-inclusive cold storage container system available on a monthly rental basis to provide morgues, funeral homes, and healthcare organizations with increased decedent refrigeration capacity.

These refrigerated containers are perfect for any organization looking for additional on-site refrigerated space. This temporary and expandable system sits at ground level and comes with an attachable ramp for easier loading and unloading. Available in a 20-foot or 40-foot system, these containers can handle 16 to 50 bodies at max capacity.

"There were a number of problems with the refrigerated semitrailers organizations ran into when the pandemic first hit that we have been working with our customers to solve," said Kirk Gossett, Vice President of Global Sales for Mopec. "We combined all of their feedback with our decades of engineering and design experience and created a whole new system that better fits the varying needs across the country."

While the system is electrically powered via "shore" power, it can be easily converted for use with a diesel generator. Because the unit sits on the ground, it eliminates the need for a loading dock or large and dangerous ramps. Offered as an all-inclusive system, the refrigerated container comes with everything needed to increase surge capacity, including Guardian Four or Five Tier Body Storage Racks, Body Storage Trays, Body Bags, and a Battery Powered Body Lift.

Guardian Morgue Overflow Cold Storage Container Systems are included under the Mopec Guardian Systems line and are the ultimate solution when dealing with surge capacity morgue overflow. Mopec Guardian Systems also includes PPE, the patented MERC portable cooling systems, body bags, the Guardian Rack system, and the MaxAir CAPR System.

For more information, or to obtain a quotation, please visit https://www.mopec.com/, or call (800) 362-8491.

About Mopec

Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit https://www.mopec.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jeff Pemberton
248.284.0871
jpemberton@mopec.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0106s2p-mopec-container-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Mopec Guardian Systems.

News Source: Mopec

Related link: https://www.mopec.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mopec-announces-new-morgue-overflow-cold-storage-container-systems/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aMarkets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate
RE
07:24aTreasury yields soar, tech stocks crumble on possible Georgia 'blue sweep'
RE
07:22aDollar hits lowest since March 2018 on Democrat gains in U.S. senate election
RE
07:21aBritain to name former Goldman banker Sharp as BBC chairman - Sky News
RE
07:20aConnected Solutions Group Becomes Elite Cradlepoint Partner
SE
07:18aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : New Head of Economics and Monetary Policy at Danmarks Nationalbank
PU
07:17aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : AmerisourceBergen to buy Walgreens' distribution business in $6.5 billion deal
RE
07:16aPhilippines' electric grid operator prepares for 'eventual' IPO
RE
07:16aEuropean medicines agency approves moderna coronavirus vaccine - statement
RE
07:15aNew Carbon Dioxide Monitors Combat Virus Indoors and Meet California Compliance Monitoring Requirements
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
2Nasdaq futures sink 2% as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democrat Senate wins
5Trump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ