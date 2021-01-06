Mopec Announces New Morgue Overflow Cold Storage Container Systems

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan 06, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, announced a new all-inclusive cold storage container system available on a monthly rental basis to provide morgues, funeral homes, and healthcare organizations with increased decedent refrigeration capacity.



These refrigerated containers are perfect for any organization looking for additional on-site refrigerated space. This temporary and expandable system sits at ground level and comes with an attachable ramp for easier loading and unloading. Available in a 20-foot or 40-foot system, these containers can handle 16 to 50 bodies at max capacity.



"There were a number of problems with the refrigerated semitrailers organizations ran into when the pandemic first hit that we have been working with our customers to solve," said Kirk Gossett, Vice President of Global Sales for Mopec. "We combined all of their feedback with our decades of engineering and design experience and created a whole new system that better fits the varying needs across the country."



While the system is electrically powered via "shore" power, it can be easily converted for use with a diesel generator. Because the unit sits on the ground, it eliminates the need for a loading dock or large and dangerous ramps. Offered as an all-inclusive system, the refrigerated container comes with everything needed to increase surge capacity, including Guardian Four or Five Tier Body Storage Racks, Body Storage Trays, Body Bags, and a Battery Powered Body Lift.



Guardian Morgue Overflow Cold Storage Container Systems are included under the Mopec Guardian Systems line and are the ultimate solution when dealing with surge capacity morgue overflow. Mopec Guardian Systems also includes PPE, the patented MERC portable cooling systems, body bags, the Guardian Rack system, and the MaxAir CAPR System.



For more information, or to obtain a quotation, please visit https://www.mopec.com/, or call (800) 362-8491.



About Mopec



Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit https://www.mopec.com/.



