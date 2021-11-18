MORE GAS THANKS TO BIOLOGICAL METHANATION

Switzerland's gas supply is currently still heavily based on natural gas. To achieve Swit- zerland's climate targets, this fossil fuel must be replaced by renewable gas. A technological advance is a step in this direction: Through the methanization of CO2 and hydrogen, the production capacity of biogas plants can be increased significantly. A feasibility study by the Aargau energy supplier Eniwa AG explains the ecological advantages of this process for small and medium-sized plants as well as the economic considerations for the approach to be sucessful.

The biogas treatment plant at WWTP Reinach. To date, 175 t of CO2 are removed from the raw biogas and is released into the environment per year. The CO2 could be converted into renewable gas using a biological methanation process. The renewable hydrogen needed for methanation could one day be produced on site by electrolysis. Eniwa is building a large photovoltaic plant (2.3 MW output) near the WWTP scheduled for completion by 2022. Photo: WWTP Reinach

A technical report about the results of a research project in the field of- bioenergy, which was financially supported by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy. The report has been published in the technical magazine Aqua- &Gas (issue November 2021).