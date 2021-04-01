More San Bernardino County Residents Can Now Get Vaccinated Through a Partnership with Health Net

Today, Health Net and San Bernardino County announced a new partnership to vaccinate more eligible residents against COVID-19. The joint effort will take the vaccines directly to those who need them most through a series of pop-up clinics across the county.

Starting April 1, Health Net will staff and deploy its mobile vaccination RV to sites hosted by San Bernardino County. In addition, Health Net will staff two county-owned Sprinter vans, which will be used to vaccinate residents in remote or hard to reach communities across San Bernardino County. This partnership aims to vaccinate thousands of additional residents over the next few months.

"At Health Net, our mission is to improve the health of our community’s one person at a time," said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net of California and California Health and Wellness. "In these challenging times, we know that it’s going to take an innovative, all-hands-on-deck approach. That's why we’re thrilled to be working side by side with the County of San Bernardino. Together, we can ensure thousands of eligible residents can safely and easily receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

“Making vaccines easily accessible is especially important for our older adult residents, those who may have underlying health conditions, and our rural population,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “It is critical for the county’s re-opening and recovery that we vaccinate as many eligible residents as possible, and we want to thank Health Net for their generous assistance with our robust vaccination effort.”

Eligible residents can find more information visiting: HealthNet.com/COVID19. Here they can find a list of locations, as well as dates and times for all upcoming clinics.

About Health Net

