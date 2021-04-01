Log in
More San Bernardino County Residents Can Now Get Vaccinated Through a Partnership with Health Net

04/01/2021 | 11:04am EDT
Today, Health Net and San Bernardino County announced a new partnership to vaccinate more eligible residents against COVID-19. The joint effort will take the vaccines directly to those who need them most through a series of pop-up clinics across the county.

Starting April 1, Health Net will staff and deploy its mobile vaccination RV to sites hosted by San Bernardino County. In addition, Health Net will staff two county-owned Sprinter vans, which will be used to vaccinate residents in remote or hard to reach communities across San Bernardino County. This partnership aims to vaccinate thousands of additional residents over the next few months.

"At Health Net, our mission is to improve the health of our community’s one person at a time," said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net of California and California Health and Wellness. "In these challenging times, we know that it’s going to take an innovative, all-hands-on-deck approach. That's why we’re thrilled to be working side by side with the County of San Bernardino. Together, we can ensure thousands of eligible residents can safely and easily receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

“Making vaccines easily accessible is especially important for our older adult residents, those who may have underlying health conditions, and our rural population,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “It is critical for the county’s re-opening and recovery that we vaccinate as many eligible residents as possible, and we want to thank Health Net for their generous assistance with our robust vaccination effort.”

Eligible residents can find more information visiting: HealthNet.com/COVID19. Here they can find a list of locations, as well as dates and times for all upcoming clinics.

For more news about Health Net, please visit www.HealthNet.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net’s 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than 3 million members. That’s nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — Coverage for Every Stage of LifeTM. Health Net also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 100 company providing health coverage to more than 20 million Americans. For more information, visit HealthNet.com


© Business Wire 2021
