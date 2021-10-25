Log in
More Than 100 Volunteers Help Restore Homes of Homebound Seniors, People With Disabilities, Veterans and Other Families in Need Supported by Rebuilding Together

10/25/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 100 volunteers from ExxonMobil, one of the greater Houston area's largest employers, rolled up their sleeves this "National Make a Difference Day" to restore the homes of seniors, veterans and others in need of costly repairs.

A volunteer crew from ExxonMobil's Global Organization for the Advancement of Latinos worked with nonprofit Rebuilding Together Houston to make needed repairs at the 90-year-old East End Houston home of Maria Garza.

Like thousands of veterans, homebound seniors, people with disabilities, families and others overwhelmed amid the pandemic, Garza, who crochets in her Second Ward home, has been unable to undertake costly repairs. Rebuilding Together previously provided structural stabilization, made electrical repairs and replaced two broken window frames, siding and trim in Garza's house. Today, ExxonMobil volunteers repainted and complete the repair projects.

ExxonMobil and Rebuilding Together Houston teamed up to give community members like Ms. Garza, a former school cafeteria worker, a safe and healthy places to live. Led by Rebuilding Together Houston, more than 100 ExxonMobil employees, retirees and family and friends are volunteering this month for an estimated 1,500 hours at five different home restoration projects throughout Harris County.

Over the last 39 years, ExxonMobil employees, retirees and family and friends, have worked with Rebuilding Together Houston to restore 390 homes for those in need.  

Rebuilding Together Houston (RT) provides home repairs for hundreds of families annually. RT's work adds 10 to 20 years to the life of a home, making it safe, livable, and more resilient against disaster. Rebuilding Together enlists community volunteers and licensed contractors to repair the homes of low-income elderly, U.S. military veterans, homeowners with disabilities, and working families in need. RT's work helps to retain the character of Houston neighborhoods by repairing homes that are passed from generation to generation, keeping families in communities that they helped to build. Together with its corporate supporters and community partners, RT's mission is repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Drive West Communications, 281.220.6861 ext. 704, RTHou@drivewest.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Featured Image for Rebuilding Together Houston

Featured Image for Rebuilding Together Houston

© GlobeNewswire 2021
