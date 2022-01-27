Log in
More Than 500 Employers Recognized as Best Workplaces for Commuters

01/27/2022 | 11:01am EST
2022 List Breaks All-time Record

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcing the 2022 Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) annual list of U.S.-based employers universities and sites who meet the program's National Standard of Excellence by providing exceptional commuter benefits and collectively changing how more than 2 million employees and students commute to and from work each day.

2022 Best Workplaces for Commuters list: www.bestworkplaces.org

More than 500 workplaces have been named to the 2022 Best Workplaces for Commuters list, a record breaking year for the organization. The list includes Best Workplaces, Best Universities and Best Sites for Commuters across the U.S. continuing to provide high level commuter benefits. "Receiving this designation is a significant accomplishment," said Julie Bond, Program Manager for Best Workplaces for Commuters. "Employers named to the list demonstrate a strong commitment to their employees by providing outstanding commuter programs, like telework, discounted transit passes, bicycle-friendly amenities, rideshare solutions, and emergency ride home programs."

This year, BWC announced the new 2022 "Commuter Benefits Guide for Employer Fringe Benefits". Commuter benefits encourage American workers to get to and from work in ways that reduce air pollution, improve public health, increase worker productivity, and reduce expenses and taxes for employers and employees. BWC also recognizes telework as a key benefit of a successful employee commuter benefits package, helping increase program adoption nationally. To support employers and employees working remotely, BWC provides an online Telework Certificate program. 

To receive the designation, employers submit an application to demonstrate they promote transportation choices for employees that meet the BWC National Standard of Excellence. BWC members receive national recognition and access to an array of support services to strengthen their commuter programs, including webinars, benchmark surveys, guidebooks, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities. BWC also provides tools to help workplaces assess how commuter programs benefit their organizations, their employees, and the environment.

About Best Workplaces for Commuters

Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. More than a recognition program, BWC provides the necessary assistance to create and sustain employer-provided commuter benefit programs, and offers recognition and tailored support for Employers, Universities, and Sites. The program is hosted by the National Institute for Congestion Relief (NICR) at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation. For more information, contact info@bestworkplaces.org or visit http://www.bestworkplaces.org/, #BWC2022

Media Contact:
Julie Bond
Phone: 813-974-9799
Email: jmbond@usf.edu

HOT NEWS