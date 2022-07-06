Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

More UK train staff vote to strike over pay - Union

07/06/2022 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The third day of national rail strike in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of staff at British train services London North Eastern Railway and c2c have voted to strike and carry out industrial action short of a strike in a dispute over pay, a transport union said on Wednesday.

The result, announced by the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association, represents the latest strike action that threatens to disrupt transport services in Britain.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58aGermany's Jan-April oil imports rise 14.6%, bill doubles
RE
10:56aExtradited drug lord returns to Italy to serve 30-year sentence
RE
10:55aTrump White House's Cipollone to testify Friday before Jan. 6 panel -report
RE
10:53aSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
10:48aWall Street retreats ahead of Fed minutes
RE
10:48aUK minister Rachel Maclean latest to resign
RE
10:46aHighland Park shooting suspect due in court on 7 murder counts
RE
10:44aUK lawmaker Logan resigns in protest against PM Johnson
RE
10:39aToronto stocks fall as commodities drop on recession worries
RE
10:38aBritons don't want politicians to be electioneering, says PM Johnson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
2All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in..
3ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser
4European shares climb on easing energy worries as Norway strike ends
5ENI : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS