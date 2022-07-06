More UK train staff vote to strike over pay - Union
07/06/2022 | 10:28am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of staff at British train services London North Eastern Railway and c2c have voted to strike and carry out industrial action short of a strike in a dispute over pay, a transport union said on Wednesday.
The result, announced by the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association, represents the latest strike action that threatens to disrupt transport services in Britain.
