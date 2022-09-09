Advanced search
More classified documents may be missing in Trump probe

09/09/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
STORY: Former President Donald Trump may not have returned all classified documents removed from the White House at the end of his presidency even after the FBI search of his home.

That's according to a Justice Department court filing asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon - a Trump appointee in Florida - to let investigators continue reviewing about 100 classified records seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and warned that any missing documents could pose a national security threat.

Judge Cannon temporarily barred prosecutors from examining the seized records and, on Friday, the DOJ and Trump's lawyers were set to jointly file a list ordered by the judge of possible candidates to serve as a special master to review the seized materials.

The independent special master will be tasked with weeding out anything that should be kept from prosecutors, either due to attorney-client privilege or executive privilege - a legal doctrine that shields some White House communications from disclosure.

Trump is under investigation for keeping classified records after leaving office. He allegedly obstructed the probe by concealing some of the records when the FBI tried to collect them in June with a grand jury subpoena.


