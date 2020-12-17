More domestic, fewer outbound trips

In the summer months, in July, August and September, 47% of the resident population aged 15 years or more went on at least one private trip, 5 percentage points fewer than in the 3quarter of 2019. During this period, around 1,339,000 private trips were made, a quarter fewer than in the same period in 2019.

As in the previous quarter, more than half of all private trips were domestic trips

In the last decade, private trips in Slovenia accounted for around a third of all private trips made in the 3rd quarter of the year. In the 3rd quarter of 2020, the share of all private trips made in Slovenia was more than half (52%), the largest since we started to collect the data. The number of private trips made in Slovenia (around 700,000) was almost a third higher than in the 3rd quarter of 2019, while the number of private trips made abroad (around 640,000) was almost halved. During private trips in Slovenia, most tourists stayed in rented accommodation facilities, most often in hotels and similar facilities, where slightly more than 300,000 of all private trips in Slovenia were made, which is around three times more than in the same period in 2019.

The COVID-19 epidemic was again the main reason that deterred most Slovenian residents from traveling

In the 3rd quarter of 2020, around 950,000 or 53% of Slovenian residents aged 15 years or more did not go on any private trip. Most of those (27%) who did not go cited the COVID-19 epidemic as the main reason. A quarter (24%) did not go due to health reasons. The same share of Slovenian residents did not go due to lack of time, 15% did not feel the need to go, 8% did not go due to financial reasons and 3% stated that the season was inappropriate for travelling.