Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

More domestic, fewer outbound trips

12/17/2020 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Almost half of Slovenian residents went on at least one private trip
In the summer months, in July, August and September, 47% of the resident population aged 15 years or more went on at least one private trip, 5 percentage points fewer than in the 3rd quarter of 2019. During this period, around 1,339,000 private trips were made, a quarter fewer than in the same period in 2019.

As in the previous quarter, more than half of all private trips were domestic trips
In the last decade, private trips in Slovenia accounted for around a third of all private trips made in the 3rd quarter of the year. In the 3rd quarter of 2020, the share of all private trips made in Slovenia was more than half (52%), the largest since we started to collect the data. The number of private trips made in Slovenia (around 700,000) was almost a third higher than in the 3rd quarter of 2019, while the number of private trips made abroad (around 640,000) was almost halved. During private trips in Slovenia, most tourists stayed in rented accommodation facilities, most often in hotels and similar facilities, where slightly more than 300,000 of all private trips in Slovenia were made, which is around three times more than in the same period in 2019.

The COVID-19 epidemic was again the main reason that deterred most Slovenian residents from traveling
In the 3rd quarter of 2020, around 950,000 or 53% of Slovenian residents aged 15 years or more did not go on any private trip. Most of those (27%) who did not go cited the COVID-19 epidemic as the main reason. A quarter (24%) did not go due to health reasons. The same share of Slovenian residents did not go due to lack of time, 15% did not feel the need to go, 8% did not go due to financial reasons and 3% stated that the season was inappropriate for travelling.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:44:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:48aLPKF LASER : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04:47aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : Circular development in Forest Business Accelerator 2020
PU
04:47aTHALES : MyDataModels and Thales selected by Nice Côte d'Azur metropolitan council to develop BlueGuard underwater and coastal surveillance system
PU
04:46aMOGRIFY : Solidifies IP Position Surrounding Core Technology and Expands Platform Algorithm to Enhance Cell Conversion
BU
04:45aSDIPTECH : Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting of Sdiptech AB (publ)
AQ
04:44aBI 7-DAY REVERSE REPO RATE HELD AT 3.75% : Synergy Building Economic Recovery Optimism
PU
04:44aMore domestic, fewer outbound trips
PU
04:44aWe monitor Slovenia's progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda
PU
04:44aBASF : Changes in the Board of Executive Directors of BASF
PU
04:44aOur Newly Awarded Project
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
3BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
4Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law
5CYAN AG : CYAN : increases sales for the first nine months thanks to new cooperations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ