Companies can get up to 2 million euros ($1.99 million) in state aid, a fourfold increase, the EU executive said. The cap for state support to businesses in the agriculture sector was lifted to 250,000 euros from 62,000 and for the fisheries and aquaculture sectors to 300,000 euros from 75,000 euros.

($1 = 1.0057 euros)

