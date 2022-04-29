More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

HOUSTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude exports to Europe
climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped
up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss
of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and
analysts.
As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over
its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments
of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision
to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic
Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market.
U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million
barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years
and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead
oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler. Most
cargoes are carrying light sweet grades, he added, headed to
European destinations including Spain, the United Kingdom,
Denmark and Italy.
As flows have increased to Europe, flows bound for Asia,
Latin America and Canada have dipped this month, Smith said.
With oil at more than $100 per barrel, production is rising
in the Permian basin, the top U.S. shale field. Output is
projected to hit a record 5.1 million bpd next month, according
to the Energy Information Administration. U.S. Gulf Coast
refiners prefer to run heavy sour grades, leaving most lighter
crudes available for exports, traders said.
"With a number of refiners currently shunning Russian crude,
the demand for replacement barrels is adding to the call on U.S.
crude," said David Wech, chief economist at oil analytics firm
Vortexa. Light sweet crudes are easier to process by less
complex refineries, often helping them offset higher processing
costs, he added.
Russia is Europe's largest oil supplier, providing just over
a quarter of the continent's imports in 2020, according to the
bloc's statistics office Eurostat.
SWEET FLAVOR
At least 65% of U.S. crude shipped to Europe in March was
identified as WTI Midland in U.S. Customs data on Refinitiv
Eikon, a 63% increase from the same month last year. The
cargoes, most of which are priced from the Magellan East Houston
terminal, carried about 22 million barrels overall.
"Europeans are looking for alternative supplies and the U.S.
is a useful market for bringing those light sweet grades to
Western and Eastern European countries," a trading source
familiar with the European markets said.
Price spreads making some U.S. light grades relatively
cheaper have also pushed opportunistic purchases by European
refiners, another source said.
British refineries, which plan to phase out Russian oil
imports by the end of the year, last month bought the largest
volume of U.S. crude in two-and-a-half years, Eikon data showed.
Most cargoes were U.S. light sweet oil, with at least a
quarter delivering Midland crude, according to the U.S. Customs
data.
Spain is set to import a record 7 million barrels of U.S.
crude in April, according to cargo tracking data, after a peak
in March of nearly 6 million barrels discharged for refiners
including Repsol, Cepsa and BP.
BP did not reply to a request for comment. Cepsa and Repsol
declined to comment on individual cargoes or trade flows.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Stephanie Kelly
in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)