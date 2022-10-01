Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

More penguins dying from avian flu at Cape Town's Boulders beach colony

10/01/2022 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of avian flu at Cape Town's penguin colony

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - More penguins have died from avian flu at the colony at Cape Town's Boulders beach, a popular tourist attraction and an important breeding site in South Africa, raising concerns for the species and for other seabirds.

David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian at the South African Foundation For The Conservation Of Coastal Birds, said at least 28 out of around 3,000 penguins in the colony had died from the disease since the middle of August.

"We have confirmed avian influenza in 14 African penguins since the middle of August," Roberts said, adding that at least another 14 penguins were also affected but not tested for the virus.

"This is a continuation of the outbreak that happened last year and it affects several different species of sea birds and at the moment we are quite concerned because the numbers of penguins that are being affected and dying from the disease is going up," Roberts added.

South African environmental authorities said on Sept. 16 that the strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza was similar to that detected last year among a range of wild seabirds, including Cape cormorants and common terns.

Roberts said scientists were monitoring the situation because it was not clear how the outbreak would evolve.

"Because the virus is contagious between birds, we're doing everything that we can to reduce the viral load and transmission rate between the penguins," Alison Kock, marine biologist at South African National Parks, told Reuters.

To identify and remove sick birds from the colony, South African scientists perform tests or diagnose penguins on their symptoms, Roberts said. Sick and dead birds are then euthanised and cremated in attempt to reduce the spread of the disease.

"There is almost no risk to people from the virus but we do ask people to make sure that when they visit the colony that they disinfect their shoes because it is transmissible between different seabird colonies and also poultry farms," Kock said.

(Reporting by Esa Alexander; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEAZLEY PLC -0.44% 564 Delayed Quote.20.95%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.43% 401.5 Real-time Quote.-25.86%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.75% 1770.57 Real-time Quote.-11.47%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.35% 129.86 Real-time Quote.-26.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aGreece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flows
RE
11:01aVeteran designer Yamamoto dazzles with his unconventional style at Paris Fashion Week
RE
10:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
10:50aU.N. watchdog asks Russian authorities about Ukrainian nuclear plant head
RE
10:48aProtests in Havana flare up for second night as blackouts persist
RE
10:40aMore penguins dying from avian flu at Cape Town's Boulders beach colony
RE
10:25aEbola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak
RE
10:23aSatellite images show Storm Ian destruction
RE
09:34aUkraine encircles Russian forces around Lyman stronghold - military
RE
09:26aFlag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
2Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for grow..
3OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
4Gas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline
5Greece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flo..

HOT NEWS