More rain needed to extend Ivory Coast cocoa crop, say farmers

ABIDJAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Rains were below average last
week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, with more
needed to ensure the harvest is strong in February and March,
farmers said on Monday.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its dry
season from mid-November to March, when downpours are scarce.
Farmers across the country said soil moisture remains high
and that leaves are green on the cocoa trees, with plenty of
pods ready to be harvested in January.
In the centre-western region of Daloa and the central region
of Bongouanou, where rains were below average last week, farmers
said that intermittent rainfall this month would help to extend
the harvest into February and March.
"If we have good rains, the harvest will not stop abruptly
in January," said Gerard M'Bra, who farms near Daloa, where 0.6
millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 3.6 mm below the
five-year average.
No rain fell in the central region of Yamoussoukro, but
farmers said that soil moisture content remains adequate.
In the western region of Soubre and the southern region of
Agboville, farmers said buyers were happy with the quality of
beans and that deliveries from the bush were rising.
"We have good sun, which is helping to dry the beans
rapidly," said Daouda Dembele, who farms near Soubre, where 3.4
mm of rain fell last week, 6.4 mm below average.
Good growing conditions were reported in the eastern region
of Abengourou, where 6.1 mm fell last week, 3.6 mm below
average.
Weekly average temperature ranged from 27.2 to 30.1 Celsius
degrees in Ivory Coast last week.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly
Editing by Nellie Peyton and David Goodman
)