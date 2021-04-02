More than 170 Companies Call on Elected Officials to Protect Voting Access

Today, more than 170 Civic Alliance member companies issued a Joint Statement for Protecting Voting Access:
“The Right to Vote is the Cornerstone of our Democracy. We believe every American should have a voice in our democracy and that voting should be safe and accessible to all voters. We stand in solidarity with voters 一 and with the Black executives and leaders at the helm of this movement 一 in our nonpartisan commitment to equality and democracy. If our government is going to work for all of us, each of us must have equal freedom to vote and elections must reflect the will of voters.
Our elections are not improved when lawmakers impose barriers that result in longer lines at the polls or that reduce access to secure ballot drop boxes. There are hundreds of bills threatening to make voting more difficult in dozens of states nationwide. We call on elected leaders in every state capitol and in Congress to work across the aisle and ensure that every eligible American has the freedom to easily cast their ballot and participate fully in our democracy.“
Signing companies include the CEOs or other top executives from:
-
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
-
Anonymous Content
-
Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena
-
B Lab US & Canada
-
Bad Robot Productions
-
Blue Apron
-
Boston Consulting Group
-
Discovery
-
Dow
-
Edelman
-
Etsy
-
Eventbrite
-
Ferrara
-
H&M
-
Help Scout
-
Hill Holiday
-
HP Inc.
-
Interpublic Group
-
Levi Strauss & Co.
-
Lime
-
Lyft
-
Major League Baseball
-
Mondelēz International
-
OfferUp
-
Patagonia
-
Payability
-
PayPal
-
Pinterest
-
R/GA
-
Reddit
-
REI Co-op
-
Salesforce
-
Snap Inc.
-
SoFi
-
sweetgreen
-
The Black Tux
-
The Estée Lauder Companies
-
Thumbtack
-
Tripadvisor
-
Twitter
-
Uber
-
Under Armour
-
ViacomCBS
-
Warby Parker
-
Zillow
-
Zola
The complete list of signatories is available at civicalliance.com/votingaccess.
About the Civic Alliance
The Civic Alliance is a nonpartisan business coalition that strengthens our democracy by supporting safe, accessible and trusted elections and inspiring every American to participate in shaping our country’s future. Founded by the CAA Foundation and Democracy Works, the Civic Alliance cultivates a community of companies united by a shared belief that an active democracy is good for business, and an engaged business community is good for democracy. With its valuable tools, resources, events and partnership opportunities, the Civic Alliance helps companies engage employees and consumers as active participants in civic life. Join us at civicalliance.com.
