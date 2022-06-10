More than 19 mln people watched Jan. 6 U.S. House panel hearing -NYT

June 10 (Reuters) - Preliminary television ratings data show
that more than 19 million people watched Thursday's primetime
hearing by House of Representatives lawmakers probing the Jan.
6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported
on Friday.
The numbers from the Nielsen ratings agency are expected to
grow later on Friday when additional networks and out-of-home
viewership is included, the Times said.
The initial tally ranks below other political events such as
this year's State of the Union address, which pulled in 38
million viewers, but higher than other congressional hearings.
The first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry into
U.S. President Donald Trump, for example, attracted about 14
million viewers on 10 networks in 2019.
Nielsen's television ratings do not capture the broad range
of live streaming options across social media.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler and David
Gregorio)