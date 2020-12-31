Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

More than 2.8 mln have voted early in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff

12/31/2020 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - More than 2.8 million Georgians have voted so far in a U.S. Senate runoff election, according to state data published on Thursday about the closely watched race that will determine whether President-elect Joe Biden's Democrats control both chambers of Congress and can more easily advance his agenda.

The figures, published on the last day of early in-person voting ahead of the Jan. 5 election, add to an already record-high turnout for a Georgia runoff, exceeding the 2.1 million ballots cast in a 2008 Senate contest.

The runoffs pit Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff against Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The runoff was necessary because no candidate won more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 3.

Georgia's surge in voting, including among Black voters who have historically supported the Democratic Party, suggest a competitive contest in a state Biden narrowly won in November.

About a third of the ballots accepted so far come from voters who identified themselves as Black when they registered to vote, up from about 27% in the November election.

The state releases information about the number of people who voted, but does not tally their votes until election day.

The outcome of the two races will be critical in shaping Biden's agenda after he takes office.

If Republicans win one or both Senate seats in Georgia, they will retain a slim majority in the chamber and can block Biden's legislative goals and judicial nominees. If Democrats win both, the chamber will be split 50-50, giving the tiebreaking vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Early voting - both by mail and at in-person voting centers - appears high across the state, including in Republican areas.

Across more than 2,600 voting precincts in the state, county officials have accepted roughly the same number of ballots in precincts carried by Trump in November as in those carried by Biden, state data shows. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Noeleen Walder and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pMore than 2.8 mln have voted early in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff
RE
02:06pMICROSOFT : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
02:02pU.S. stock funds record $354 million inflow in week -Lipper
RE
02:02pU.s.-based money market funds draw $15.32 billion in latest week -lipper
RE
02:02pU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday post $354 million inflow -lipper
RE
01:57pPublic Update on The Bahamas Digital Currency Rollout
PU
01:55pMICROSOFT : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says
RE
01:54pSUMNER REDSTONE : Former Viacom shareholders can sue Shari Redstone over ViacomCBS merger
RE
01:41pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
01:21pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS : Chairman Risch Statement on EU-China Investment Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ