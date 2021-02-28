More than 20 million in Britain get first COVID-19 vaccine dose

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - More than 20 million people
across the United Kingdom have now received their first COVID-19
vaccine shot, data showed on Sunday as the country made more
progress with Europe's fastest vaccination programme.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the milestone represented
"a huge national achievement and he paid testament to the
country's health, workers, volunteers and armed forces.
"I urge everyone to get the jab when called," Johnson said.
"Every jab makes a difference in our battle against COVID."
Britain has suffered the highest COVID-19 death toll in
Europe - it currently stands at 122,849 - and the heaviest
economic shock among big rich countries, according to the
headline measures of official data.
But the pace of its vaccination roll-out has raised the
prospect of a gradual lifting of its current lockdown
restrictions between now and the end of June.
On Sunday, finance minister Rishi Sunak promised to help the
economy while the country remains under restrictions.
In a budget statement on Wednesday, he is expected to
announce more borrowing on top of his almost 300 billion pounds
($418 billion) of COVID-19 spending and tax cuts.
Official data showed a total of 20.09 million people in
Britain have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and
almost 800,000 have received a second dose.
Last week, Britain said more than one in three adults had
received their first vaccination.
Britain also reported on Sunday a further 6,035 cases within
the previous 24 hours, and 144 more deaths within 28 days of a
positive test.
The latest figures meant cases over the past seven days were
down 21.2% compared with the previous seven-day period of Feb.
15-21, and deaths were down 33.5%.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Jane Merriman and
Susan Fenton)