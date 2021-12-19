Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

More than 21,000 people displaced by floods in Malaysia - state media

12/19/2021 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows various vehicles stranded in the middle of flooded road, in Shah Alam

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - More than 21,000 people have been displaced from their homes due to flooding caused by torrential rains in Malaysia, state news agency Bernama said on Sunday.

Perak was the latest state to be hit by floods, with flooding worsening in six other states.

"Altogether, more than 21,000 people had been evacuated from their flooded homes to relief centres by noon," the news agency reported.

Over 11,000 people were driven from their homes on Saturday, as heavy rainfall that started Friday morning caused dozens of road closures and disrupted shipping.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a media conference in Selangor, Malaysia's wealthiest and most populous region surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur, that 15,000 people there had been evacuated to over 100 relief centres.

He said the rainfall over the past day was equivalent to the total rainfall for a month in normal conditions.

Rescue efforts are still underway for those trapped in vehicles and outside of their homes, while reports of those trapped at home have been resolved, he said.

More than 66,000 personnel from the police, army and fire department have been mobilised to help rescue people stranded by flood waters and take them to shelters late on Saturday.

The Meteorological Department warned of dangerous level of continuous torrential rain in Perak, but has downgraded Selangor from danger level to alert.

Ismail also announced that the government will allocated an initial sum of 100 million ringgit ($23.71 million) for house and infrastructure repairs, and will provide financial aid to affected households.

($1 = 4.2170 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09aIslamic countries seek response to Afghanistan emergency
RE
02:50aFour dead in plane crash off Australia's east coast
RE
02:49aMore than 21,000 people displaced by floods in Malaysia - state media
RE
02:49aVehicles left stranded in Malaysia floodwaters
RE
02:47aDakar Fashion Week returns to baobab forest to promote 'inclusive' fashion
RE
02:39aAdele, Ed Sheeran lead BRIT nominations
RE
02:32aHong Kong votes in overhauled "patriots"-only election
RE
12:50aSixth child dies from Australian jumping castle tragedy
RE
12:27aHong Kong's Lam votes in 'patriots-only' election
RE
12:07aJapan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..
2China's property distress sours steel sector in warning sign for econom..
3Regional Express : Rex Brisbane-Melbourne Flights Take-off
4Telecom Egypt : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Concerning Amendme..
5PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : Code of Conduct of EGMS - 20 December 2021

HOT NEWS