Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

More than 3,000 civilians killed in Ukraine so far: UN

05/02/2022 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows graves of civilians in Mariupol

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday that the death toll of civilians killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 had exceeded 3,000 people.

The toll of 3,153 killed so far represents an increase of 254 from Friday. OHCHR said that the real toll was likely to be considerably higher, citing access difficulties and ongoing corroboration efforts.

Most of the victims were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, such as missile strikes and air strikes, the rights office said, without attributing responsibility.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists -- an allegation Ukraine and the West say is baseless.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28aCzech central bank seen raising main rate to 5.50%, highest since 1999
RE
09:28aCzech central bank seen raising main interest rate…
RE
09:27aEvacuation of some civilians from Ukraine's Mariupol delayed
RE
09:24aMORE THAN 3,000 CIVILIANS KILLED IN UKRAINE SO FAR : Un
RE
09:24aFUNDS IN HISTORIC U.S. BOND SHIFT AS VOLATILITY HITS 2009 LEVELS : McGeever
RE
09:20aAfter five record crops, heat wave threatens India's wheat output, export plans
RE
09:16aWorld's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art
RE
09:16aC$ hits 4-month low as China's factory data weighs on sentiment
RE
09:07aChile's economic activity index bolstered by increase in services
RE
09:06aItaly readies $7 billion package to curb energy prices, help firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plumme..
2Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
3European stocks slide in glum start to May, hit by brief crash
4Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for automated driving - Handelsbla..
5Apple hit with EU antitrust charge over mobile payments technology

HOT NEWS