Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

More than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea - RIA

02/12/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, RIA news agency reported on Saturday citing the fleet, as Western nations warned that a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.

Russia's military moves are being closely scrutinised as its massing of troops near Ukraine and a volley of hawkish rhetoric have rattled the West and sparked concern it plans to invade Ukraine. Moscow denies any plan to invade, saying it is maintaining its own security against aggression by NATO allies.

RIA said that more than 30 Russian ships have left the ports of Sevastopol and Novorossiisk "in accordance to the plans of the drills" near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

RIA said the aim of the drills was the defence of the coast of Crimea, the outposts of the Black Sea fleet as well as the economy sector and naval communications.

Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during the standoff with the West.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.73% 772.49 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.27% 77.075 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aBiden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
RE
04:35aRussia says it has 'optimised' diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine
RE
04:32aCyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller
RE
04:31aMyanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty
RE
04:28aMicronesia temporarily rescinds withdrawal from Pacific forum
RE
04:25aNorway to end most pandemic curbs
RE
04:24aPolice stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy
RE
04:21aCyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller
RE
04:11aExclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say
RE
04:08aU.S. plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
3East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
4U.S. investors expect more volatility as Ukraine concerns spook markets
5Protesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada br..

HOT NEWS