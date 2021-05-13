More than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI, May 13 (Reuters) - India recorded more
than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on
Thursday, while infections stayed below 400,000 for a fourth
day, though the virus has become rampant in rural areas where
cases can go unreported due to a lack of testing.
Experts remain unsure when numbers will peak and concern is
growing about the transmissibility of the variant that is
driving infections in India and spreading worldwide.
Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of epidemiology at the
University of Michigan, said most models had predicted a peak
this week and that the country could be seeing signs of that
trend.
Still, the number of new cases each day is large enough to
overwhelm hospitals, she said on Twitter. "The key word is
cautious optimism."
The situation is particularly bad in rural areas of Uttar
Pradesh, India's most populous state with a population of over
230 million. Television pictures have shown families weeping
over the dead in rural hospitals or camping in wards to tend the
sick.
Bodies have washed up in the Ganges, the river that flows
through the state, as crematoriums are overwhelmed and wood for
funeral pyres is in short supply.
"Official statistics give you no idea of the devastating
pandemic that is raging through rural UP," wrote well-known
activist and opposition politician Yogendra Yadav in The Print.
"Widespread ignorance, lack of nearby or adequate testing
facilities, official and unofficial cap on testing and
inordinate delays in test reports have meant that in village
after village, virtually no one has been tested, while scores of
people complain of a ‘strange fever’".
According to health ministry data, India had 362,727 new
COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed
by 4,120.
The surge in infections has been accompanied by a slowdown
in vaccinations, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced
that vaccinations would be open to all adults from May 1.
Two states - Karnataka, which includes tech hub Bengaluru,
and Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai - have announced they
will temporarily suspend vaccination for people aged 18-44 years
as they prioritize those over 45 who need their second dose.
India is the world's largest vaccine producer, but has run
low on stocks in the face of the huge demand. As of Thursday, it
had fully vaccinated just over 38.2 million people, or about
2.8% of a population of about 1.35 billion, government data
shows.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Tanvi Mehta in
New Delhi; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)