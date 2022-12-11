Advanced search
More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy

12/11/2022 | 05:50am EST
STORY: The Geo Barents ship, operated by the Doctors without Borders (MSF) charity and which had 248 migrants aboard, arrived in Salerno in the southwestern region of Campania, MSF said.

On the other side of the country, the Humanity 1, another rescue vessel run by the charity SOS Humanity docked in the port city of Bari after the Italian authorities agreed to grant it permission.

How to respond to requests for help from the charity boats that pick up migrants in the Mediterranean is a challenge for Italy's new right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Tensions flared with neighbour France last month after the French took in a boat that had been turned away by Italy.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS