More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy

On the other side of the country, the Humanity 1, another rescue vessel run by the charity SOS Humanity docked in the port city of Bari after the Italian authorities agreed to grant it permission.

How to respond to requests for help from the charity boats that pick up migrants in the Mediterranean is a challenge for Italy's new right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Tensions flared with neighbour France last month after the French took in a boat that had been turned away by Italy.