Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

More than half of Europe's forests vulnerable to climate-related hazards, study finds

02/23/2021 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Climate change has made Europe's forests more vulnerable to hazards like fires, insect outbreaks, windthrows, or a combination of these three, according to a new JRC study.

More than 60% of the biomass in these forests is exposed to these risks- over 33 billion tonnes in total - putting the future role of forests for wood provision or carbon sequestration under growing uncertainty.

The scientists applied machine-learning models to disturbance records and satellite data from 1979-2018, to measure and map the vulnerability of Europe's forests to these hazards.

For the purpose of this study, 'vulnerability' was defined as the fraction of biomass that is potentially lost when a forest ecosystem is affected by a natural disturbance.

The study, Emergent vulnerability to climate-driven disturbances in European forests, shows that forest structural, physiological and mechanical properties largely control forest vulnerability to fires, insect outbreaks and windthrows.

They also found that vulnerability to insect outbreaks in particular has grown over this period, especially in the rapidly warming northern forests found in parts of Scandinavia and northern European Russia. These regions have seen increases in insect vulnerability of around 2% per decade.

Quantifying the effects of natural disturbances to forests' resilience and productivity at large scales is a major challenge. The results of this study contribute to better understanding potential climate-driven natural disturbances on European forests, helping to guide forest management and define adaptation policies to address these vulnerabilities

Filling the knowledge gap

Quantifying forest vulnerability to natural disturbances and understanding the underlying mechanisms is crucial to developing effective mitigation and adaptation strategies. However, until now there has been a lack of observational evidence on forest vulnerability at regional and continental scales.

Published in Nature Communications, the study seeks to bridge that gap by providing the first observation-based, comprehensive assessment of the vulnerability to natural disturbances in Europe's forests.

The study's methodology is based on a machine learning approach, using data from Earth observations, climate data, and databases of forest disturbances. Because it is purely data-driven, it can be reproducible and applicable at large scales.

Background

Forests and other wooded land cover more than 40 % of Europe, making it one of the most forest-rich regions in the world. In addition to providing timber and wood products, our forests are home to many ecosystems and are a major part of Europe's biodiversity.

The impacts of climate change, which has led to more fires, pests and extreme weather, including droughts and storms, are putting forests under increased pressure.

As part of the European Green Deal, the European Commission has launched an online public consultation on the development of a new EU Forest Strategy.

The strategy, which the Commission will adopt later this year, will build on the EU Biodiversity Strategy to 2030, cover the whole forest cycle and promote the many services that forests provide.

Disclaimer

JRC - Joint Research Centre published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 16:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pWISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Awarded an EPC Contract by Huayang Group (Yangmei Group)
PU
12:04pOP-ED : For Sneak Peak of Wolf's Energy Policies, Mosey on Down to Texas
PU
12:04pPFIZER : Moderna say they're ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production
AQ
12:04pE3 METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ETMC
AQ
12:04pFRIDAY HEALTH PLANS : Achieves 400% Membership Growth During Latest Open Enrollment Period for Health Insurance
PR
12:04pATTIVO NETWORKS : Named as One of the 20 Coolest Network Security Companies of 2021 on CRN's Security 100 List
BU
12:03pSolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike executives face U.S. Senate grilling
RE
12:03pENTERGY CORPORATION : Names Bill Abler Vice President of Investor Relations
AQ
12:02pLEIDOS : Q4 Download Presentation Q4 2020
PU
12:02pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3Slide in growth stocks pummel Nasdaq, Powell testimony underway
4Slide in growth stocks pummel Nasdaq, Powell testimony underway
5Bitcoin's steep drop drags Tesla, ARK ETFs along for the ride

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ