WARSAW (Reuters) - Police found more than one body in an apartment in Poland's north-western city of Szczecin following a shootout late on Thursday, the city police's press officer said.

Police were called to the scene by witnesses who heard shots coming from a balcony of a residential building in late afternoon.

The anti-terrorist force raided the apartment where the bodies were found. It was unclear who the victims were, but there were no children among them, the police said.

The case was being investigated by the prosecutor's office.

