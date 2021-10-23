MoreCare : a Medicare Advantage Plan, Offers Plans for Medicare-Eligible Cook County Seniors

Medicare’s fall open enrollment period now open through December 7

MoreCare, a Medicare Advantage plan, believes health care should be local and simple. Our plans are designed for Medicare-eligible Cook County seniors and provide more quality, more access and more personalized care. MoreCare’s innovative model of care focuses on all aspects of health – from medical to behavioral and social services – and uses dedicated care teams to get patients the right care at the right time and place.

As a community-based plan, MoreCare’s approach is to put patients at the center and help them navigate the healthcare system. We advocate for our members and remove barriers people face in getting the care they need. That means less confusion and less frustration for our members.

The Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare started Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7, with coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. If you have questions about MoreCare or need help understanding your options, call (877) 770-2636 (TTY 711).

Our plans were designed specifically for Cook County, with leading-edge and innovative benefits. In 2022, we’re excited to offer our community even better benefits. MoreCare covers doctor and hospital visits plus many things Original Medicare does not, such as thousands of prescription drugs and over-the-counter items.

MoreCare has $0 premium plans with built-in extra benefits including:

All members have access to a personal Care Coordinator who works with members to ensure they get the services they need

$0 copay for primary care and behavioral health

$0 copay for dental, vision and hearing

OTC and grocery card (food and produce)

$0 drug deductible

Transportation services

$0 caregiver support services and expert guidance

$0 digital health assistant that offers daily tips on how to maximize your health

“Designed by our community for our community, MoreCare plans offer the coverage, resources and personalized care Cook County seniors want and need,” said Daniel Parietti, CEO, MoreCare. “We have a community-based network so members can see doctors they know and trust. All members have their own personalized Care Coordinator who can do things like answer questions, make appointments and help members arrange transportation to medical appointments.”

To learn about MoreCare’s Medicare Advantage plans including our special needs plans, visit mymorecare.com.

About MoreCare

MoreCare is a community-based Medicare Advantage plan designed for Cook County, IL residents providing members with more quality, more access and more individualized attention. Our local provider and hospital network helps keep quality high and costs low. MoreCare offers something for everyone – from traditional Medicare Advantage plans to special needs plans focused on patients who need the highest level of care such as those with chronic conditions. MoreCare’s innovative model of care focuses on whole person health offering members access to medical, behavioral and social support. Our approach is to make healthcare simple and deliver more coordinated, individualized care where and when our members need it. MoreCare is an affiliate of Medical Home Network. Learn more here.

