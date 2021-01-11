Morgan Properties : Wins 91 Awards in 2020

Company receives top recognition from national, regional, and multifamily award programs amid the unprecedented year

Award Highlights:

Morgan Properties, the nation's fifth largest multifamily owner and operator, announced today it received a total of 91 award wins in 2020. The onset and rapid growth of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to the multifamily industry, but Morgan Properties has continued to demonstrate resilience and perseverance throughout the year. December 2020 also marked Morgan Properties’ 35th anniversary in the industry. As a family-owned business, the company strives for excellence in all facets of its multifamily operations, executive leadership, and corporate culture. Additionally, Morgan Properties has continued to aim for the highest level of success and was recognized for its notable achievements at both the national and regional levels.

On a regional scale, Morgan Properties received a total of 73 awards for its excellent leasing, maintenance, management, and service from the following associations:

62 Best of Apartment Living awards from the Pennsylvania Apartment Association

11 Best of Delaware Apartment Living Awards

“Morgan Properties is proud of our employees’ dedication to providing the best-in-class experience for all of our residents,” said Greg Curci, Senior Vice President of Operations for Morgan Properties. “Our team has continued to persevere despite the many challenges we’ve been faced with as a result of COVID-19. Throughout this experience, we have learned a lot about the industry, the communities we serve, and the strength of all Morgan Properties’ employees that will only better our company. As we celebrate our 35th anniversary this year, we are proud of our tremendous growth and are looking forward to our continued expansion in 2021 and beyond.”

Morgan Properties took home 11 real estate focused awards including placing third in Philadelphia Business Journal’s Best Real Estate Deal of the Year Award in the Multifamily category. Additionally, Multi-Housing News included Morgan Properties on many of its lists including Top Property Management Firms and Top Owners and awarded Morgan Properties an Excellence Award for Transaction of the Year, celebrating the 300 apartment community acquisition that took place at the end of 2019. Morgan Properties was also awarded Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Journal’s Best of 2019, Real Estate Marketing Awards’ Strategic Communication and Marketing Promotional award, and GlobeSt’s Influencers in Commercial Real Estate Marketing and Communications.

In addition, Morgan Properties was included on the following lists:

Inc. 500

Philadelphia Business Journal’s Soaring 76

Philadelphia 100

Philly.com’s Top Workplaces

Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplaces

Aside from real estate centric awards, Morgan Properties received accolades for individuals who demonstrate thought leadership and commitment to the industry.

Notably, Jason Morgan, Principal of Morgan Properties, earned both national and local recognition for being an up-and-coming leader within the industry. Awards include New York Real Estate Journal’s Ones to Spotlight, HousingWire’s Rising Star, Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal’s 30 under 30, and Connect Commercial Real Estate’s Next Generation.

Additionally, Tracy Fauntleroy, Director of Corporate Brand Marketing and Communications, was selected as one of Philadelphia Business Journal’s Minority Business Leaders. Morgan Properties’ Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Amy Weissberger, was selected as one of GlobeSt.’s Real Estate Women of Influence. Multi-Housing News recognized Area Vice President of Facilities Operations for Maryland and Delaware, Andrew Hoff, within the Facilities and Maintenance Manager category of its Excellence Awards.

Regardless of the difficulties presented by the pandemic, the company remained optimistic and opportunistic. This year, Morgan Properties completed two acquisitions, the only multifamily owner in the Philadelphia region to close on a deal during the pandemic. In October, Morgan Properties acquired 18 communities encompassing 3,256 units in North and South Carolina. This transaction brought Morgan Properties’ unit count in the Carolinas to nearly 5,000. In December, Morgan Properties acquired eight more properties, bringing the company’s portfolio count to over 79,649 units.

About Morgan Properties

Established in 1985 by Mitchell Morgan, Morgan Properties is a national real estate investment and management company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Morgan Properties and its affiliates own and manage a multifamily portfolio comprised of 307 apartment communities and over 79,649 units located in 15 states, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region. Morgan Properties is currently the largest multifamily owner in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York, as well as the fifth largest apartment owner in the country. With approximately 2,000 employees across its geographic footprint, the Company prides itself on its quick decision-making ability, strong capital relationships and operational expertise. Learn more at www.morganproperties.com.

