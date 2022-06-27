Morgan Stanley, Bank of America raise dividends, JPMorgan keeps flat

BANGALORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley and
Bank of America said on Monday they are hiking their
dividends, while JPMorgan & Chase will keep theirs flat,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health
following their annual stress tests last week.
The central bank said on Thursday the country's largest
lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, paving
the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders.
